BbP celebrates graduates

The event was graced by notable figures including Chairperson Anna Bais, deputy chair Ruby Kerepa, Treasurer Michelle Hauofa, CPL Group Marketing Manager Christopher Lam, City Pharmacy Marketing manager Momo Carol Ako, and CPL Foundation Project Coordinator Regil Wanwanji.

Commencing with opening prayers, the ceremony took a delightful turn when 5-year-old Miss Cecilia Baia captivated the audience by reading a Buk bilong Pikinini-published reader titled “My Village: Tatana Island.”

Miss Tyla Singirok emphasised the pivotal role of education in shaping young minds and commended the initiative's impact on literacy in the country.

Singirok, whose crown symbolizes service and purpose, stressed the importance of inclusive education, sharing a personal connection with her hearing-impaired brother who hasn't had the opportunity to graduate.

Adding to the joyous occasion, CPL arranged special gifts for 'Most Outstanding' students Cecilia Baia, Baia Bogamase, and Kovea Bobby/Moses Kato, recognizing achievements and improvement.

Miss Bird of Paradise, accompanied by BbP Head Teacher Librarian Caroline Rodeda and the BbP team, toured the library, further engaging with the educational initiatives.

To make the graduation even more festive, all children received CPL gift bags, juice, and biscuits, encapsulating the spirit of achievement and community support.