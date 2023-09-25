SPICT staff celebrate Safety Day

The event was hosted on Saturday, September 23rd, at the SPICT premises at the Lae Tidal Basin.

This year’s event is a celebration of the terminal’s milestone of achieving more than 2,000 days of operations without Lost Time Injury (LTI).

“For SPICT, safety is a journey towards a mindset, rather than just set of rules to follow within the facility premises. And we are very proud of our journey so far, proud of our people’s attitude and their initiatives to make SPICT even a safer place for everyone,” said Chief Operating Officer – ICTSI South Pacific, George Gware.

Under the theme ‘Zero Harm’ and following its ‘Fatal Five’ (group of safety risks), SPICT employees were split into five different teams for activities and a talent show display in relation to Control of Contractors, Stored Energy, Transportation, Suspended Loads and Working at Heights.

By continuously investing in modern equipment, IT infrastructure and people upskilling in safety international standards of terminal operations, SPICT's objective is to mitigate its identified Fatal Five risks for employees as well as for customers and port users.

“Many of our employees spend almost half of their day in SPICT, it is like their second home and their colleagues are their second family. So we want them to feel safe, as well as their families to have the peace of mind that their loved ones are in a safe work environment,” outlined said the chief executive officer of ICTSI South Pacific, Robert Maxwell.

“Safety Day is the biggest event of the year for both our terminals in PNG, and that is because ICTSI South Pacific’s management wants to deliver a clear message to all our stakeholders: Safety is the cornerstone of what we do and it’s non-negotiable.”