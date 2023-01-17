Sola Pawa Dinau workshop successful

They began on Monday with a product workshop to the team in East and West Sepik.

Chief Executive Officer for Mama Bank Gunanidhi Das, Sun King Country Partnership Manager, Andrew Tegete and NGF Rep in Wewak officiated at the workshop.

Mama Bank acknowledged Sun King and NGF in becoming a part of the rollout in Sepik as the workshop came to a successful completion.

The Sola Pawa Dinau product will provide easy access to finance rural people who need electricity. It was launched on Thursday 12 January, 2023.

The roadshow began today in Wewak town.