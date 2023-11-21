Santos backs Sydney conference

The event will be held on December 10th-13th 2023 at the Sydney International Convention Centre.

As a Principal Premium Sponsor, Santos is set to make major announcements within the energy space at the industry’s main event.

Santos Country Chair (PNG), Leon Buskens, said Papua New Guinea is now being recognised as a resource and energy hub in the Asia Pacific region, thanks in part to the PNG Chamber of Resources & Energy, and its relentless effort in promoting PNG as an attractive investment destination.

Buskens added that the conference, being the Chamber’s premier event, the PNG Resources and Energy Investment Conference has consistently delivered a steady platform for government and resources and energy sector alike, to promote continued investment in Papua New Guinea through sustainable resource development.

“We are also pleased that the theme for this year’s conference ‘Promoting Sustainable and Equitable Investment’, aligns with our key goals of supporting and developing natural gas resources safely and sustainably while continuing to deliver jobs and business opportunities, support the local economy and build more resilient communities. This is at the heart of what we do and is part of our purpose in creating a better world,” Buskens stated.

“The Conference also provides an excellent engagement and networking opportunity for all industry stakeholders to receive project updates, discuss innovative ideas and strengthen existing relationships and to forge new partnerships.”

Commenting on future investments in PNG, Buskens said Santos has an ongoing focus on Papua New Guinea as a core area for their future given the historical ties, current footprint, and future investment plans.

“As we ramp up on new projects, so will investor confidence in PNG. The future looks bright.”

This year’s conference is anticipated to be the biggest international investment conference ever held by PNG, with over 1,500 attendees with four floors of the Sydney International Convention Centre reserved for the four-day duration of the Conference.