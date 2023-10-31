Recognize indigenous businesses

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru in closing the Forum last week said it is time the Government recognize the need for PNG indigenous businesses and supported as a unit.

Minister Maru stated: “There are so many Papua New Guinean indigenous entrepreneurs who have done so much without Government support. This Forum allowed them to come and display their products and many of us were really inspired. I am so impressed of the energy and the drive of our people. They did not wait for the Government; they did what they had to do.”

“Papua New Guineans have the potential. All they need is support. We need to look at how we can support our entrepreneurs, how we can nurture them, and how we can incentivize the growth of the indigenous private sector. These are the issues that we need to look at and organize ourselves to support our indigenous business community, especially in industries that replace imports and grows our exports. Our Government must build a broad-based economy that will create jobs and generate wealth,” said Minister Maru.

He announced that the first Papua New Guinea Indigenous Business Forum will be hosted next year with the theme ‘Replacing Imports and Growing Exports.’

“We need to help our indigenous businesses to rise up and take their place in this country,” said Minister Maru.

He said he was happy that PNG connected with the world indigenous business family as a result of hosting the 14th World Indigenous Business Forum.

“The indigenous economy is a USD $8 trillion economy. We have been really inspired by all the presentations from the speakers who came from around the world and from our own entrepreneurs who spoke about their experience, their journey, their struggles, and their hardships.”

Minister Maru said he was very impressed with the quality and the ability of PNG indigenous women entrepreneurs.

“I want to tell all women entrepreneurs that our Government will get behind you. We are ready to back you up in the strongest way possible and we will start by supporting you to go and attend the Indigenous Women in Industry Conference in Aotearoa, New Zealand next year,” said Minister Maru.

Minister Maru added that there were so many exciting outcomes from this Forum.

“The connections that we have made during this Forum will not stop here. The Papua New Guinea indigenous business community want to connect to the global indigenous business network.

“We want to work with the Indigenous Leadership Development Institute to make sure we have a chapter in this country through a body that best represents our indigenous businesses so that we will connect directly with the rest of the world indigenous business community.”