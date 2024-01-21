PNG to benefit from Institute

Minister Maru met with the Institute’s Global Managing Director, Michael McNair.

In a meeting at the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos- Klosters, Switzerland last week made a very strong representation to Minister Maru on TBI’s eagerness to open a fully-fledged office in Papua New Guinea (PNG) this year.

The institute has offices in Indonesia and Timor-Leste. In every country they operate in, they have up to six full-time staff both local and international.

Minister Maru explained: “TBI is a non-profit organization that was established by the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair who during his tenure as prime minister implemented a major domestic-policy agenda and through record investment and reforms the performance of the UK’s education and health-care sectors was radically improved, crime was reduced by a third, and a landmark legislation to tackle climate change was introduced.

“All these were done in the context of record economic growth and employment levels. After leaving office, Mr. Blair established TBI with the aim to work with political leaders around the world to create real change for their people by advising on strategy, policy, and delivery.

TBI was established on the belief that a country’s success and ability to enact transformational change is dependent on the effectiveness of its leadership and governance. They have offices in over 50 countries around the world and have led countries, businesses, NGOs, think tanks, and charities, and have advised presidents and assisted prime ministers. They are funded in two ways- by reimbursement of cost by countries they operate in or being funded by sponsors to operate in various countries including donor agencies,” Minister Maru added.

He stated further: “After discussions with the Prime Minister, James Marape and the Government we will agree on a date for TBI to visit PNG for an initial exploratory discussion with the Prime Minister on the possible establishment of their office in Port Moresby.”

Minister Maru said PNG has development challenges and needs help from organizations like the TBI who not only have the experience but also have the global reach.

“We can benefit from many of the networks that they have right across the world and also learn from the development experience of the rest of the world, leveraging their establishments and their relationships, including developing a far better relationship with the UK who have offered to assist us in our transition into a green economy, in the area of carbon credit and biodiversity credit, and other areas of international trade that will be of benefit to Papua New Guinea,” said Minister Maru.