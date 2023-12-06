Newmont to debut at Sydney conference

This marks a significant moment for Newmont, underlining the company's enhanced presence and commitment to the Papua New Guinea mining sector.

Newmont CEO, Tom Palmer, is leading the mining giant’s participation by providing an insight into what Newmont sees as potential opportunities within the PNG market.

Newmont’s participation as a key speaker reflects the diverse range of investors engaged in business within PNG, showcasing the industry's global significance and the company's dedication to fostering collaboration and development in the region.

Newmont (PNG) Managing Director, Alwyn Pretorius, will give an update on Lihir Gold Mine. Pretorius’ return to the PNG mining sector, this time under the banner of Newmont as its managing director, is a strategic move to reinforce Newmont’s commitment to PNG. Pretorius previously served as the Chief Operating Officer for Harmony Gold Mining Limited, the operator of the Hidden Valley gold mine in Morobe Province.

This year’s conference is anticipated to be the biggest international investment conference ever held by PNG with over 1,500 attendees, three floors of the Sydney International Convention Centre reserved for the four days of the Conference, and a program designed to promote investment in PNG’s resources and energy sector.