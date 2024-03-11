New Lae fuel tank operational

The new Lae tank was operational on Tuesday, March 5th.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Bluett, attributed the successful outcome of the key project to their PNG engineering team.

“In October 2023, our team commissioned a new 5ML tank in our Rabaul terminal,” Bluett stated.

“The newly built Lae tank received diesel on the night of Monday, March 4th, as ExxonMobil’s tanker delivered additional fuel into Lae.”

The new tank means IP can serve customers in both Lae and the Highlands region, alleviating the fuel shortage that has been regularly affecting the country.

“Islands Petroleum is working with our supplier to increase the frequency of fuel shipments into PNG to better manage our increased demand in the country,” continued Bluett.

“Islands Petroleum supplies fuel and Mobil lubricants throughout the country, having the second largest reach of any supplier.

“We serve 10 locations, including the major ports in the New Guinea Islands, Southern, Lae, Madang and Mt Hagen."