Nasfund and BCfW collaborate to empower women

The collaboration, endorsed by both organizations, stems from the shared commitment to address the barriers women face in accessing retirement funds and maximizing their benefits. Despite strides in gender equality, women encounter challenges such as policy constraints, organizational barriers, and limited financial literacy.

Rajeev Sharma, CEO of Nasfund and Chair of the Pacific Islands Investment Forum, emphasized the pivotal role of superannuation education in fostering financially empowered citizens. He stressed the importance of understanding contribution strategies and long-term financial planning to maximize retirement savings.

Executive Director of BCfW Evonne Kennedy echoed Sharma's sentiments, underlining the partnership's significance in bridging the gender gap in retirement planning and promoting women's inclusion and empowerment. The initiative aims to equip female leaders with essential knowledge and tools for navigating retirement planning and financial literacy.

The partnership will see Nasfund's superannuation education modules integrated into BCfW's leadership programs. Certified Nasfund trainers, endorsed by the Centre for Excellence in Financial Inclusion, will deliver sessions to attendees of BCfW's Executive Women in Leadership program.

"We are excited about the potential impact of this partnership and remain committed to advancing the rights and opportunities of women in leadership," Kennedy affirmed.

"Together, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for all."