Miss Pacific co-hosts SPTE

Our very own Miss Papua New Guinea also known as Miss Pacific, Josie Nicholas, was in part of the fore-front representing the Pacific on an international stage.

The South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) under the leadership of the Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO) is an annual travel trade show. It is used as a platform for Pacific Island partners to showcase their products and connect with international buyers from around the world.

Using this platform it also allows travel industries to network, learn about the latest tourism offerings, and discover new business opportunities.

This will be Nicholas’s first time as Miss Pacific Islands to attend the SPTE.

“My take away from this first day in the same spirit of all the speakers who have presented today is that we the people of Pacific serve with our hearts. Despite the challenges that every nation has face we have the opportunity to be bigger and better and it is in events like this that we see our strength in Unity. Let us Build those relationships, create those networks, and increase our markets for the benefit of our economies and our people. And learn more about each other.

“Seeing the Pacific Region in one room building great connections and partnerships between buyers and sellers, striking conversations about controversial issues such as climate change, through the videos shared and speakers who presented and the innovative solutions and services offered to overcome challenges and promote sustainable tourism in the market. This has shown that our island nations have so much to offer,” stated Nicholas.

Nicholas co-hosted the event alongside Master of Ceremony Benjamin Shaw, Guest Speakers of the Day, Geraldine Clifford Lidstone and Petero Manufolau the Chairperson of SPTO.