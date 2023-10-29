Local SMEs get training

BSP is excited to announce a collaborative partnership with Australian Business Volunteers (ABV). Together, they are launching an innovative Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) Training Program designed to empower and support them in their growth and development.

Under the Your Enterprise Scheme (YES), ABV in conjunction with BSP, developed a four-week YES Grow Program for small businesses and entrepreneurs where participants were equipped with how to grow their business.

Participant SME businesses attend a series of tailored workshops, one-to-one coaching, and mentoring sessions with highly skilled business volunteers.

The Training Program provides SMEs with essential knowledge, resources, and skills to thrive in an evolving business landscape. The program leverages the expertise of ABV, and the financial resources and industry insights of BSP, to offer a comprehensive curriculum, mentorship, and resources tailored to the specific needs of SMEs.

Key features of the YES Grow Training Program include:

Industry-Relevant Workshops: The program offers a series of workshops covering a wide range of topics, including financial management, digital marketing, strategic planning, and more. These workshops are conducted by industry experts and seasoned professionals.

The program offers a series of workshops covering a wide range of topics, including financial management, digital marketing, strategic planning, and more. These workshops are conducted by industry experts and seasoned professionals. Mentorship: SMEs enrolled in the program have the opportunity to be mentored by experienced business leaders, providing valuable guidance and insights to help them navigate challenges and seize opportunities.

SMEs enrolled in the program have the opportunity to be mentored by experienced business leaders, providing valuable guidance and insights to help them navigate challenges and seize opportunities. Access to Financial Resources: As a collaboration with BSP, the program provides access to financial products and services tailored to the specific needs of SMEs, enabling them to secure funding for expansion and investment.

As a collaboration with BSP, the program provides access to financial products and services tailored to the specific needs of SMEs, enabling them to secure funding for expansion and investment. Networking Opportunities: Participants can network with fellow SMEs, industry experts, and potential partners, fostering connections and growth opportunities.

Participants can network with fellow SMEs, industry experts, and potential partners, fostering connections and growth opportunities. Customised Support: The program recognises that each SME is unique, and offers personalised support and resources to address the specific needs and challenges of each participating business.

BSP Group CEO Mark Robinson stated, "At BSP, we understand the importance of driving economic growth. This program reflects our commitment to supporting SMEs by not only providing financial resources but also by sharing our financial expertise and industry insights to help them succeed."