Lily HOMEMADE Competition winners announced

Alma Napo clinched the top spot impressing judges with her all-natural cough drops made from locally sourced honey, ginger, and lemons from the Buang mountains.

Gracelyn Takiu, who was unable to attend, took second place and was represented by Margaret Kega. Takiu has developed a range of skincare products based on the Galip nut from Kavieng, tapping into its health benefits.

Alice Kolokolo, a self-taught clay earring maker from Port Moresby, secured third place and is set to open her shop in the new Garden City SME Hub.

The announcement concluded the long wait since the category winners of Edible, Useful, and Wearable were declared last November at a judging event.

The winners shared over K15,000 in cash prizes, with Napo receiving K10,500 (supported by PNG-Australia Partnership, MiBank, and Women's Micro Bank).

The prizes also included business websites valued at K24,000 from Media Partners and K4000 for business setup from Business Link Pacific.

Additionally, all 15 finalists, selected from approximately 300 entries, benefitted from the BizLaunch Challenge by Pacifund, which included business skills training, sponsored by the Australian Government through the PNGAus Partnership.

The course culminated in February with graduation at Port Moresby’s Gateway Hotel, marking their transition from home-based entrepreneurs to professional business founders with new skills and resources to expand their ventures.