Increase membership contribution, says Nasfund

Nasfund chief executive officer, Rajeev Sharma Sharma says this figure is very low in the country and more needs to be done to increase the number.

Nasfund this morning hosted the CEO Business breakfast at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby, bringing together departmental heads in the business community to make known to them the low contribution status and how best to work together to improve on the numbers.

Sharma said the rollout of Nasfund’s various E-branch online platforms are to boost membership contributions such as Check balances on Texbal, Email withdrawal applications and the new Nasfund Online App, to name a few.

However, the use of these new platforms needs to be directed or made known to the members, of which informing the departmental heads will ensure the information goes down to their employees.

“By bringing together the departmental heads, they will encourage their employees to use the digital mediums which makes it easier for them to contribute,” he said.

Mr Sharma said departmental heads must make it their responsibility to inform their employees that there are new systems in place for them to utilize to increase the membership contribution.