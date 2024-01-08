ICCC lauds BSP’s customer feedback centre

ICCC Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Paulus Ain said BSP's initiative to improve on addressing its customers' complaints and queries follows on from its online survey and report on Bank South Pacific's banking system upgrade.

"After completing the survey and presenting the report to the BSP management team, BSP considered and intervened with some improvements and alternate solutions to address its complaints promptly and improved customer service experience," Ain said.

"The key areas of concern identified during the survey were Poor Customer Service, Internet and Mobile Banking access, Salary and Payment processing, Incorrect Loan Fees, Account Balances, and Account Statements."

ICCC states that BSP responded with the establishment of a new Centre of Excellence (COE) to manage complaints, increased its Call Centre with additional staff with dedicated internet and mobile banking support teams, developed self-service customer support materials and developed customer service initiatives including online support from Global Technology partners.

Apart from these initiatives, the ICCC commends BSP's efforts with the establishment and implementation of the new Center of Excellence (CoE) designed to streamline processes and promptly handle customer complaints/queries.

ICCC further states that the establishment of seven specialized customer support teams for Complaints Handling is a great initiative, notably BSP's 'Regulator' team who will be specialized and dedicated to addressing complaints received from regulatory bodies such as the ICCC.

These initiatives aim to streamline the process, directing all BSP-related complaints received by ICCC to the designated BSP team, and ensuring the customer complaints and queries are attended to and resolved amicably.

Ain said the ICCC acknowledged the bank's efforts in addressing the issues identified during the survey and commended the management and staff of BSP for its initiatives.

"The ICCC will be in contact with the BSP team to ensure banking-related issues are promptly addressed," he added.