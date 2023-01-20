Hilton assists Cheshire Homes

Hilton was fulfilling its commitment made last year, December 18th 2022, where it pledged its support for the third time, hosting its annual Christmas under the stars for charity.

The event is organized by the hotel team members as a way of extending the light and warmth of hospitality to their families, their local communities and their charity of choice.

The event was open to the public and was hosted at Hilton Port Moresby’s Amphitheatre. Entry was upon donation in kind and through the purchase of raffle tickets.

All monies made where through the sale of raffle tickets, from the Hotels Food & Beverage plus bar sales and cash donations.

Cheshire Disability Services is one of the leading service providers for children/persons with disabilities or those who may be at risk of developing a disability.

The organization aims to make a positive difference in the lives of children/persons with disabilities by creating opportunities for Social Inclusion, and an environment in which they are treated with dignity and respect.

This event falls under Hilton’s corporate responsibility program ‘Travel with Purpose’.

“Everyday Hilton Port Moresby work to make the world a better place, driving positive social and environmental change across our operations, our supply chains and our communities.

“Being responsible social and environmental stewards is engrained in our culture; it’s who we are and who we always want to be,” said Hilton Port Moresby.

At the 2022 Christmas event for charity, there where volunteer entertainment from group choirs to solo performers, singing, dancing, story plays, magic acts and a special visit from Santa who staged an amazing show and the event was supported by over 20 sponsors (business houses, SME’s and interested individuals).

This year Hilton Port Moresby had the highest number of sponsors.