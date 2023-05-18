CEPA representation in Morobe

Speaking at the information session this morning at the Lae International Hotel, Deputy Provincial Administrator – Economic Sector, Robin Kiki, explained to the business sector that they have been dealing with CEPA-related issues in Lae.

“Since we don’t have any powers, we’ve been going through the Lae City Authority so that we could have them to at least enforce those laws through the Health and Sanitation Act and all these,” said Kiki.

“Basically that is what we have been doing. But we are here to provide advice. If there is anything that can be done… without going to CEPA, we have assisted a lot of industries around Lae and eased a lot of tensions.”

CEPA officials were questioned during the information session, facilitated by the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on why they do not have an office in PNG’s industrial hub.

The Lae community was given the assurance that their concerns will be forwarded to the management to consider.