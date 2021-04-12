Cash prizes for consumers

Through four promotions the company has collectively given away K1.9 million.

Total promotions include K500,000 in the “Win a Share” promotion, then K400,000 in the “Bikpela Cash Giveaway” and the recent “Winim School Fee” promotions.

Trukai Industries’ brand manager, Casey Kwasam, says with COVID-19 heavily impacting the community, Trukai wanted to give something back to loyal consumers.

This time around Trukai is giving away more than half a million kina in the “Lukluk insait na Win” promotion.

Trukai is giving its consumers more chances to win when they buy a 10kg Roots bag with the instant win tickets, and the “try again” option to enter a draw.

There is a golden ticket that consumers should look out for inside the 10kg bag of Roots rice. Golden ticket winners can redeem their prize at any nearby Trukai office. Cash prizes range from K50, K100, K500 or K1000.

With a try again ticket, the customer has the option to enter into a sweepstake draw to win K1,000.

There is also a free 10kg Roots bag up for grabs.

The promotion ends on May 31st and redemption period for prizes ends on July 31st.

Kwasam says with up to K600,000 in prizes, this promotion is just another way for the company to give back to their loyal Roots consumers.

(Trukai staff at a recent promo – Photo courtesy: Trukai Industries)