BSP Condemns ATM Vandalism

BSP PNG expressed disappointment over the destruction of four BSP Mendi Branch ATMs on Monday, February 5th, stating that such actions will continue to disadvantage the people of Southern Highlands.

BSP Group general manager Retail, Daniel Faunt aid this latest incident brings the total number of damaged BSP ATMs across PNG to 17 since January 2024, severely hampering the bank's ability to provide essential banking services to the community.

"It is disappointing to see that the damage has been made by members of the community with little regard to the needs of the broader Province. BSP is the only bank offering banking services, with an ATM access. BSP will use all necessary avenues available to hold all perpetrators accountable," Faunt expressed.

Faunt urged community leaders and residents of Mendi town and Southern Highlands to unite in protecting and supporting the vital banking services provided. He emphasized BSP's commitment to serving customers and non-customers across PNG, despite the challenges and costs involved.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the vandalism, BSP is commitment to restoring and maintaining banking services for the people of Southern Highlands.