Bilum platform to address service delivery challenges

The Bilum Platform initiative is built incorporating the governance framework of the service improvement program (Provincial and District Services Improvement Program – PSIP & DSIP) to ensure and maintain compliance.

Minister for Climate Change, Environment and Conservation, Simo Kilepa highlighted this at the opening of the four-day Bilum Digital Platform awareness, testing and familiarization for sub-national administrations of lower highlands region covering Eastern Highlands Province, Simbu and Jiwaka in Goroka over the weekend.

“Lack of Good Governance is one of the main contributing factor of corruption - Papua New Guinea is below the satisfactory levels set by the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), according to a report submitted by Transparency International Papua New Guinea (TIPNG) in 2011.

“TIPNG’s report found that in many cases, anti-corruption bodies in PNG were restricted by shortcomings in financial resources. In the 2022 Index, Papua New Guinea scored 30 and ranked 130th which is far worse,” Kilepa said.

He said service improvement program (SIP) is a minute component of the national development budget and yet a bigger slice appropriated to establish service delivery enablers every year at the sub-national level since 2013.

“Over these many years, the SIP has done wonders to some provinces and districts while there is no visibility of impact development and service delivery for others.

“I perceived that this Bilum Digital Platform will also aid effective monitoring, evaluation and reporting of the SIP funds. All of this is part of good governance, address abuse and mismanagement of development SIP funds. I also think that, the Bilum Digital Platform has the capacity to also report on other development programs like Public Investment Programs, Section 119 and Section 114 reports though we have jurisdictional boundaries that guide these reports,” Kilepa said.

The Minister said DIRD Bilum Digital Platform is not just a digital tool – it is the embodiment of Government aspiration for a transparent, accountable and efficient Papua New Guinea – to improve PNG’s ranking. The platform promises to be the cornerstone for the future National Monitoring Authority under MTDP 4.

He stressed that with the theme of “Improving Good Governance through Digital Innovation in collaboration with all stakeholder” asks for effective coordination between the three tires of the governments.

Kilepa further added that the role of DIRD in overseeing, coordinating, and reporting the GoPNG’s policies and priority programs, specifically SIP, is no small feat. With vast geographical and demographic challenges, the responsibility to support equitable rural development across Papua New Guinea is truly paramount. Kilepa states that DIRD has recognized the gaps and understands the challenges, and are acting upon them in collaboration with other stakeholders.

The GoPNG and Australian Government through the Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade fund the Digital Platform Reporting system.