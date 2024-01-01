Awar plantation receives machinery

Member for Bogia Robert Naguri delivered the trucks and machinery on behalf of the Government for the resumption of the old Awar copra and cocoa Plantation recently.

The equipment included a tractor, a three-ton truck, a Toyota Landcruiser utility, one portable sawmill, four chainsaws, a power generator, one compressor, four motorbikes and one Toyota Hilux twin cab.

These trucks and machinery will be used for clean-up work and get the plantation ready for nursery of the coconut and cocoa seeds in preparation of planting.

In unveiling the equipment, Naguri commended local Awar leaders for having the foresight to organize their people to make a submission to the Bogia district administration and the government for the revival of the Awar Plantation as part of the district economic empowerment.

Naguri in describing the allocation of the new equipment as a “Christmas present”, said it is part of the K5 million National Government package to aid the Awar people to restart the plantation that was closed over 20 years ago.

He said the equipment will be used to start the Awar plantation which will be managed by local Awar-owned company, Guwagen Plantation Services.

The people of Bogia town were told that the delivery of the equipment is “very important” for the district to contribute towards the “economic independence”.

Naguri said PM Marape visited Bogia and Awar and launched the re-opening of the plantation two years ago and made a commitment to support its revival. He said the equipment fulfills this commitment.

He said Awar is one of several abandoned plantations in the electorate, and the Bogia District Development Authority is committed to reviving with the involvement of landowners and other stakeholders over the next five years.