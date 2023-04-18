Air Niugini continues support to OOH

Air Niugini’ s Acting CEO, Gary Seddon said the airline has been supportive of OOH since 1993, by airlifting lifesaving medical equipment to assist Papua New Guinean children in need of complex heart surgeries.

“Air Niugini is pleased to have the opportunity to participate in OOH that continues to save and improve the lives of hundreds of citizens with heart conditions. And we will continue to support this worthwhile program,” Seddon stated.

Air Niugini was also present for the fundraiser dinner on Saturday.

Apart from giving children a second chance in life, this program also ensures knowledge and skill transfer between the visiting and the local medical teams.

A team of volunteers including doctors, nurses and other medical specialists from OOH International in Australia visit Papua New Guinea every year for the operation. They also provide training and support, particularly in surgery and post-operative care. Air Niugini is happy to continue to support this important, lifesaving program.