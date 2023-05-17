ABG financial services open in Buin

Secretary for the ABG Department of Treasury and Finance, Johny Auna, said the regional and district rollout program began early this year with the aim of decentralising functions and bringing financial services closer to the people.

Through this, the Department has established their services in Central and South Bougainville in the first quarter of this year and government officers at the district level now have ease-of-access to financial services.

“The objective of this exercise is to bring services to the people, as the people in the districts keep spending money to travel into Buka and that money can be used to deliver services in those districts and regions,” Auna said.

The regional rollout of financial services is only for the recurrent expenditures. However, Secretary Auna says the Department has plans to include the development grants as well in the near future. The program is also one of the independence readiness benchmark for the Department of Treasury and Finance.

ABG Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mathias Salas, acknowledged the Secretary and department staff for ensuring the program was launched in all three regions, signaling the department’s preparations towards independence.

“We want to minimise the cost of delivering financial services thus the establishment of this regional treasury roll out will ensure that we are moving services closer to the people,” Salas said.