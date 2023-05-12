Online safety campaign in schools

Phase 3 of the program builds on previous work to promote internet safety with tools and resources for parents, educators, and youth directly through offline awareness campaigns that will be conducted in schools across the country.

The campaign aims to support young people who don’t access to the internet as yet, before they go online.

For the first time, the program’s resources will now include information and advice on avoiding scams and identifying and combating misinformation.

New topics are giving additional safety measures to the current learning materials and aim to provide especially school children with advice, tips and tools that will help them to have safer, more positive and respectful online experiences.

“Save the Children in PNG is proud to be part of the I Am Digital campaign again to work in promoting, educating, and empowering our young people in the Pacific Islands to have safer and more positive online experiences.

“Promoting a safe and positive online environment with the knowledge of media literacy and spotting and avoiding scams will give young people, especially young women, and girls, those with disability and minorities the opportunity to have respectful and empowering online experiences and to be able to add their voices to encourage appropriate behaviours amongst them and their peers,” said Save the Children in PNG, Country Director Fiu Williame-Igara.

Over the next four weeks, the campaign will be carried out in primary and secondary schools in 8 provinces, including the National Capital District.

The Campaign is currently implemented in the Pacific in Fiji, Kiribati, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea. It will be delivered in English as well as in local languages.

