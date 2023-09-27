FODE students introduced to online learning

LMS is a pilot project initiated by Reelea, a digital company in partnership with FODE to boost students learning using the online platform.

Principal Anthony Rayappan said it was a good start for the students.

“We must be fortunate that we have a digitalized system for learning where students can use to advance their studies,” he said.

FODE Central student Laya Kara said LMS helped her discover many things like problem solving, science equation, and basic grade 10 science units.

“LMS has helped me to see things on a different level and understand better,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Education Department is liaising with the Department of Higher Education, Research Science and Technology (DHERST) to consider Grade 10 and 12 FODE students for the online selection.