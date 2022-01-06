Clash of the Towns Game 2

They clash at the Queen Elizabeth Park in Rabaul this Saturday.

The newly introduced competition is sponsored by Agmark and is part of the Gurias pre-season trials to identify new talent for the 2022 Digicel Cup.

In Game 1, Kokopo Marlins proved too strong and easily accounted for the Rabaul Ashes when they met at the Kerevat field in Gazelle District before Christmas.

For this weekend’s clash, Rabaul Ashes will welcome back some of its rep players from the recently staged Sepik 9s and Greater Sepik invitational rugby 7s in Wewak. They are poised to take revenge on the Kokopo boys which will set up an exciting decider in game 3 at the Kalabond Oval in Kokopo next week.

According to Saturday’s Game Day rundown, the program will kick-off at 12 noon with the women’s 9s clash between Kokopo Marlins and Rabaul Ashes, followed by the Rabaul Legends and Kokopo Legends 9s match.

Prior to the main game a minute silence will be observed to remember and pay respect to late Kumul 209 Tu’u Maori who passed away this week.