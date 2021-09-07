World Kick Boxing Champs In Egypt

According to Nandex, the last time PNG attended a world Kick boxing championships was in 2002 in Italy, where he accompanied around 22 fighters.

After nearly two decades, PNG as a member nation to the World Kick Boxing Federation, is preparing the Egypt.

Nandex, now President of PNG Kick Boxing Federation and General Secretary to the Oceania World Kickboxing Federation said, “The fighters are going through an intense training regime with the PNG High Performance Sports at the Sir John Guise Stadium, working on Track and Field, sprints and power work, pad work and sparring.”

He said all fighters currently in the team are semi-professional fighters who have had some exposure nationally and internationally.

“So what I want to do now is help expose this fighters,” said Nandex.

Nandex said, “While everything is a bit slow, travel documents and COVID-19 vaccinations as well as travel restrictions have been taken in to consideration. “We are yet to process Visa and Passports but that’s something we are already working on. I am planning to take about 15 fighters to Egypt but will make adjustments and may look at taking on ten or less to attend the World Kick Boxing championships.”

The WKBC will take place in Egypt from October 18th to 24th 2021. PNG will take part as a member nation of the World Kickboxing Federation.