Wabo ready to lead Hunters

Since Morea Junior is under an injury cloud and is expected to serve the first quarter of the season 2024 on the sideline, Sanny Wabo is the logical replacement being part of the Hunters team in the 2023 Hotsplus Cup Competition.

SP PNG Hunters has rounded up its season 2023 with some impressive performances and would be looking to have a positive start to the season 2024. But the injury to Morea Morea Junior could prove critical to the team.

While Morea’s injury is surely a critical blow for the team, Sanny Wabo, who mostly played off the bench in the season 2023, has raised his hands to carry on from where Morea left.

Wabo said, “I respect Morea Morea Junior and his contribution to the Hunters Team and I will continue from where he left.

He said, “I want to be seen as a leader in the team and I want to contribute positively toward the success of the team.”

Wabo also pointed that, the past five weeks of pre-season training under the new head coach, Pau Aiton, has been going well. Not much has changed but the squad is working well and anticipating 2024 to be a great season.

The SP PNG Hunters are now on two weeks break. They will return to camp on January 4, 2024 to prepare for the season opener in March.