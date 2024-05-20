Hunters jump to 6th spot

Sharing 12 points apiece with the Hunters is the Sunshine Coast Falcons who sits in 5th place and Redcliff (12 points) secures the 7th place.

After several mixed results at the start of their 2024 campaign, the Paul Aiton coached side has notched up three impressive wins over the past three weeks. In round (8) the Hunters recorded their first away win, 52-16 against Townsville Blacks in Townsville, beat Northern Pride 30-12 in round 9 before Saturday’s 36-16 drubbing of the Ipswich Jets at the Santos National Football stadium.

The Hunters will travel to Queensland this weekend for their round 11 clash against Mackay Cutters 3pm on Sunday before they host the Magpies on the 1st of June at the Santos National Football Stadium.

Meanwhile, after their tough loss on Saturday at the hands of the PNG Hunters, Ipswich Jets captain Kyle Foxwell was disappointed with the outcome, he said they started well with a lot going their way but just fell by the wayside adding their high injury toll throughout the game did not help their course.

Ironically coach Aiton says it was quite frustrating to see some aspects of the game that did not play out as planned adding the fatigue factor also contributed to their error rate which they must address before the Cutters match.

Captain Ila Alu was again outstanding putting in a 100-plus percent performance leading from the front. He credited his boys for sticking around till fulltime.