Vipers Fire Up

After winning straight four matches on home turf in Port Moresby, Coach Sipa says the boys are working hard on their defense and attaching skills in preparations for the Gurias attack.

“Training is mainly targeted at areas of improvement such as the defense and attached in the field,” said Sipa.

Joe who stepped in to coaching the Vipers in round six of the Digicel cup competition, saw the boys take out the last four wins under his leadership.

Sipa said: “Since taking charge of the team in round six, and having won the last four round, yes am really happy with the boy’s performance.”

The team is made up of players from all around the country, training according to Joe is an integral part of the teams focus and success after winning four straight matches.

He says 80 per cent of the time is used to get the players to work on areas that are identified as faults during the game.

“The boys have really trained well knowing it’s their home away match and they are really looking forward to maintaining their game.”

With 15 rounds this season, and two more round before the top six is announced, Joe is hoping to see another outstanding performance.