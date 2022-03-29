Ume Positive For Commonwealth Games

With 121 days before the Commonwealth Games, PNG’s medalist and lone boxer to the Tokyo Olympic Games (2021), John Ume is confident to get through the trials and into the Commonwealth ring, with trials set for today and tomorrow.

The Mark Keto coached side in Ume and fellow boxers, Charles Keama and Flora Loga have spent most of their time in training in Port Moresby and are hopeful of making Team PNG to Birmingham.

“My fellow boxers and I have prepared well for the trials under Coach Keto and Raphael Baki. We look forward to the trial matches. I will have to defend myself and win the fights to be eligible for bigger events like the Commonwealth, which I am confident I will make it,” said Ume.

He competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and in 2019, Ume won Gold at the Pacific Games. His most memorable moment was winning gold medal at a competition between Papua New Guinea and Fiji in Suva in 2016.

PNG has a proud history in sending boxers to the Olympics and Commonwealth Games and Ume stands ready to represent the country come the Birmingham Games.

Ume is confident he will do well after a good performance at the Toyko Olympics in 2021, where he lost to Commonwealth Games reigning champion, Australian gold medalist, Harry Garside.