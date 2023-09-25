U17 Oceania Basketball Championship backed

PNG Ports says it’s grateful to assist the mobilization of young people in an international event such as this by sponsoring the event with K50,000.

With this financial boost, PNG Ports was named the bronze sponsor of the 2023 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) – U17 Oceania Championship.

The championship, which will run from October 2 to 7 in Port Moresby, will see Australia defending their spot as the reigning champions in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

PNG last hosted a FIBA regional basketball meet in 2018, the U15 Oceania Championships.

Held every two years, the U17 Championships were last hosted in New Caledonia in 2019, and postponed in 2021 due to COVID and travel restrictions.

New Zealand, PNG and Samoa will be fielding teams in both competitions while Guam will be taking part in the men’s competition only.

Officer In Charge of PNG Ports, Ian Hayden-Smart, said PNG Ports was pleased to be part of the Championship as part of its commitment to invest in youth development and sports tourism.

“As part of PNG Ports’ social responsibility program, this investment is part of our drive to contribute to the growth and development of sports, as well as showcase our country to visitors,” said HaydenSmart.

“PNG Ports hopes that with this support, we help at least one young person, whether from PNG or another competing team, achieve their dream to be an elite basketball player.”

FIBA is a Worldwide Organization was founded in 1932. It has 213 National Basketball Federations all over the World, including PNG.

FIBA organises and oversees international competitions such as the Basketball World Cup and the Olympic Basketball Tournament.

The BFPNG is the governing body for the sport in the country and is currently listed 113th on the combined World Ranking.