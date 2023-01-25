Trukai sponsors Vanagi race

Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom, stated that Trukai is pleased sponsors once again the Trukai Vanagi (canoe) race as the naming rights sponsor and the major sponsor for the Trukai Vanagi Race. The race is a part of the Hiri Moale Festival from the 3rd - 5th of March, 2023.

“This year we are signing an agreement that’s going to be for two years for this year and next year which we know is the big one the 50th anniversary of the Hiri Moale Festival so we are really looking forward to working with the chairman and his good team. Last year was the first time to sponsor the festival and it was a success.

“Renewing our agreement just to show our commitment to PNG, the Motu Koita people and land we are living in and to show our commitment and demonstrate our support for cultural events which Trukai has always been a big supporter of for many years,” she stated.

Motu Koita Assembly Chairman and Deputy Governor for NCD, Dadi Toka Jr stated that the assembly acknowledged Trukai Industry for their renewed partnership and said that on 4th of March at Era Kone (Ela Beach) the Vanagi (canoe) race will take place.

“This year we are looking at always trying to raise the standard and that will be showcased very shortly but in saying that the prize money has been the major pulling factor for the Vanagi race, we’ve got two categories that have raced and this is based on last year’s event.

“So we have the A grade and B grade so the winner of the A grade Vanagi went home with K10,000 plus a few other merchandise and the winner of the B grade went home with K5000,” he stated.

The Vanagi (canoe) race has been kept in the festival to keep the skill of building such a vessel is slowly fading and it’s important to maintain that culture.

The Vanagi race was launched today and so far about three B grade teams and 1 A grade team have shown interest and more to come.

The fee to the join the race is K50 and registration will close on the 20th of February 2023.