Tino declares premiership goal as new Titans captain

It was one of the main reasons he joined the club; and his passion, pride and drive to achieve this is why Fa'asuamaleaui is now leading the charge to bring two NRL titles to the Coast by 2030.

"That’s the reason I moved here. I want to bring that first trophy here to the Gold Coast Titans," the newly-appointed captain said.

"It’s going to be massive to us and that’s our goal here this year. That’s going to be our goal every year to win that trophy.

"As long as we keep getting better each game, each week and each year, that’s the main thing.

"Hopefully one day, we can bring that trophy here and it’ll be pretty amazing to have a picture on one of these walls [in the club team room] holding it up."

Having grown up in Gympie, the Origin forward still pinches himself every day that he's a professional rugby league star, let alone lifting NRL and Origin silverware, as well as now being appointed a club captain at 21 years-of-age.

"Growing up, I never thought I’d ever be an NRL player, let alone an NRL captain," Fa'asuamaleaui said.

"To be selected as a captain is pretty amazing and I just want to lead the boys and do the best I can.

"It’s humbling I am able to represent my family and represent this great club and hopefully strive for something massive in the future. It’s hard to explain. I just never thought it would happen."

A loving father to two-year-old Alina with partner Jordan, his captaincy appointment means a lot to not only the Samoan International but to his family, who instilled confidence and belief that he​ was the right man to take charge of the Titans.

"It means a lot to me. I’ve spoken with my family and that, and I had a lot of emotions the day I was told I was going to be the captain from [coach] Justin [Holbrook]," Fa'asuamaleaui said.

"It was actually a few months ago [that Holbrook approached him]. He just asked how I would feel if I was the captain and I just sort of said that I’d take it with two hands, but I wasn’t as confident as I am now.

"I believe in this group and I feel more confident that I’ve got the support behind me and we can achieve good things together."

Despite having the 'c' next to his name, Fa'asuamaleaui insists that Titans members and fans will see no difference to the way he plays, vowing not to change with the added responsibility.

"I just want to be me and lead with my actions," he said. "I want to be that person the boys can rely on the field and at training and I don’t want to let anyone down.

"I just want to go out there and give it my best every game and just know that the boys want to play next to me and that’s the same when I look at the boys... I want to play next to them all.

"It’s just about doing the little efforts and I just want to be that player that leads from the front and doesn’t let anyone down."

Fa'asuamaleaui has played under some great leaders in the past, including the Cameron Smith at the Storm and current Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

However, there is one former Storm team-mate in particular that young forward will turn to for advice about his new role.

"For me, it’s Jesse Bromwich. I’m really close with him," Fa'asuamaleaui said.

"The way he is as a player and the way he is as a leader down there [at Melbourne] is something I look up to.

"I want to base my leadership the way he goes around as a leader, but in my own way. If I do need help, I’ll definitely send him a message."

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story