Siales to assemble the best for World Cup Qualifier

With hopes to qualify for the World Cup, Cricket PNG has gathered young cricketers to Port Moresby, from cricket-playing provinces throughout the country, to select the Siales team that will be participating in the ICC EAP World Cup Qualifier event that is scheduled from May 13th – 22nd 2024 in Bali, Indonesia.

Cricket PNG’s Talent Identification Manager, Rodney Maha, said Cricket PNG will only select the best team to represent the country based on the recommendation of coaches and selectors. He said this after releasing some players from the camp to their provinces.

Maha said there was a lot of talent displayed by U19 players who flew in from around PNG. They came from Milne Bay, Lae, Kimbe and Central provinces to join the large group in Port Moresby. NCD has the biggest cricket talent pool. He said this ensures the best team is picked for the qualifier.

Siales Coach Mahuru Dai said, “The Siales U19 women will play 2 x T20 matches each Saturday over the next 3 weeks, starting from 2nd March 2024.

“The task has been given to the coaches to develop the best Siales combination to represent Papua New Guinea. Papua New Guinea Siales must win in Bali to get a place in the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup in early 2025.”

He added, “The selection of this squad involves looking at their skill level under pressure in match situations; and on 18th March 2024, at the end of the three weeks of matches, we will announce a reduced 18-player Siales squad.”

Meanwhile, cricket PNG hopes to announce a preparation tour for the Siales in late March with the team returning in time for the Isuzu T20 Smash in Port Moresby, starting on 20th April 2024.