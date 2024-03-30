Shaka - first timer in POM

Anglers, husband and wife team, Captain Damian and Patty Colette are coming back for the second time but a first to Port Moresby. The last time the couple were in the country was for last year’s titles in Lae where they did exceptionally well and are very excited to be back.

Before arriving in Port Moresby on the 21st of March it was a rather challenging but adventurous 6-day cruise from Cairns. Patty said during that time they stopped along the way, trolled and spent a couple of nights on Lizard Island which she said was pleasurable. She said they fished throughout the day and that’s where she landed her first 100-kilo blue marlin on the way to the titles. Patty said after doing well at the Lae titles last year, she and her husband Damian were invited to Costa Rica, but coming to Port Moresby for the first time for this year’s titles has been amazing so far.

She explained Shaka, which is the name of the boat, is owned by a family friend who’s based in Melbourne and they are only caretakers. But they do get together a few times during the year and go fishing together. Other than that, the couple leases the boat from the owner when they go for major games fishing titles.

Patty also revealed that after the titles they’ll be joined by the boat owner and his family in Port Moresby in the next couple of days, where they’ll be heading to Milne Bay for some humanitarian work visiting villages along the coastlines to donate to mothers and children and a couple of schools as well. Patty once visited Milne Bay before and she was so sad to note that the people don’t get that much government support and services in the villages and was so emotionally touched.

Patty said the Moresby titles have been so much fun, not only out at sea but the food, the music and the people have been so amazing.