Regional Soccer Trials Set

The U15 Girls squad is gearing up for the UEFA Girls Development Tournament in Lautoka, Fiji, set to kick off in May 2024.

Meanwhile, the U16 Boys team is set to compete in the qualifying tournament held in Tonga from April 13 to April 19, 2024. This tournament is a gateway to the championship in Tahiti, slated from August 28 to September 10, 2024.

The victorious team from the championship will proudly join other island nations including New Zealand, Vanuatu, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tahiti, Cook Islands, and Samoa in Papeete.

The championship champion and runner-up will be privileged to represent Oceania at the prestigious FIFA U17 World Cup in 2025.

The trials have intensified the anticipation for these upcoming tournaments, as young athletes prepare to showcase their skills on the regional and potentially global stage.