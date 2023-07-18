Raka Suffers Defeat

The bout ended after round six with a unanimous score of 60, 53, 59, and 54 as the PNG Fighter bowed out of the ring.

Although coming off from the Blue corner and firing, the opposition was too strong for him. The difference between defeat and victory came down to international fighting experience. Tao Su has more international experience than Raka. Raka gave his utmost best in what was labeled by many as a fair fight.

This fight is Raka’s second international bout. His first was staged in the Philippines, against a local fighter. Raka had lost that fight.

Raka and his team will be returning to the country later in the week.