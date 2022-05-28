Raka Positive To Host Fights

Raka said the Ocean Fights Promotions is planned to go ahead to honour late patron and fights promotor, Ben Micah and Martin Beni.

Raka who had his last WBA Asia Super featherweight fight in October last year against Philippines International Roldan Aldea “the Cobra”in the super featherweight U59 kg division.

After the passing of Oceania Fights Promotion Patron late Micah last month and Promotion Manager late Beni last year, PNG Light Featherweight Pro champion boxer, Raka is keeping his hopes high for more international fights in the coming months.

In the interim Raka has been busy doing his routine training workouts to keep himself fit including running coaching and mentoring sessions with young up and coming boxers under his club Team Raka Boxing League.

Through his club, he has initiated a 3-month mini boxing tournament called Thursday Fight Night scheduled to start on June 9 -September 1, at the Lamana Gold club.

Earlier this week, Raka gave an update of his plans and what he is expected in the next two months.

On the planned proposed return fight with Philippine’s champion boxer, Roldan Aldea, Raka said after the passing of Micah, communication has been quite difficult which has delayed the fight.

They are now negotiating with a new promoter to take charge of arranging the international bout.