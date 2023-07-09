Raka Departs for Vietnam

His fight is scheduled for July 15th at the Grand Ho Tram Resort and Casino, Hoi Chi Min City, Vietnam.

Raka was matched up against the Chinese top Featherweight fighter, Xiao Tao Su, who will be looking to win this fight to regain his former glory post Covid-19.

The 30 Year-Old boxer recorded 2KOs in his last two fights in the 59KG weight division. Standing at 162CM, the Papua Boxing Representative is as good as his opponent statistic wise.

With equally impressive record, the opponent Xiao Tao Su had won six out of 11 fights through KOs. He will take the ring with 3-0 record in the last fights compared to Raka 2-0 in the 59KG division.

The 26 year-old from Kunming Zhongwei, boxing weighing 165kg, will be a handy opponent to the PNG Boxer, but Raka is well prepared for the fight.

Ahead of his departure, Junior Raka said he will give his best in this fight to make his country, sponsors, fans, and aspiring boxers in the Raka Boxing Club proud.