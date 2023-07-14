Raka aims high

Raka enters the ring at the Grand Ho Tram Strip in Vung Tau, Vietnam on Saturday in a seven-fight card that has attracted nine countries.

Hosts Vietnam, China, Philippines, Russia, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Korea and PNG will be involved in the WBO Global Prelude Boxing event.

Special kudos to the teams from Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea for making their historical appearance in Vietnam.

Meetings with boxing heavies from professional boxing authorities Philippines (GAB) Games Amusement Boxing and Vietnam Boxing Commission, who have shared similar encouraging messages that PNG needs one good fight to attract the appropriate interest from the global space.

Raka has been described as the ‘flag bearer for Papua New Guinea’ and so are the other boxers who fight outside their country, a leading professional boxing referee from the Philippines has said.

Raka knows that, and is going to give Saturday’s fight all his best.

He is very grateful to everyone who has helped in every way, and is using this as a motivation to put on his best show in the ring yet.



Most of the boxing officials we have met really want Raka to do well because that will market our country and our (PNG) boxing potential,” said Martin Liri, who is assisting with Team Management roles for the Raka team.

He said “Compared to other countries, we are like a drop in the ocean when it comes to professional boxing, which is a global industry and we are looking forward to a special outcome that will certainly make the kind of splash that would be hard to ignore.”

Raka’s team which comprises trainer Nelson John and coach Ephraim Montoru. They have a fight plan that will continuously trouble his Chinese opponent Xiao Tao Su, who is highly rated in China and having been rated their No 1 prior to the pandemic period