PNGFA supports beach soccer

On Friday 7th July, PNGFA Facility Manager, Wane Wapung and his team handed over the tools to officials from the Koupa Soccer Association and the working team.

Kaparoko village becomes the second village or association in the country to embrace beach soccer, following in the footsteps of Fisherman Island.

Under the leadership of President, John Kapi Natto, the PNGFA has introduced beach soccer and futsal as new competitions under the PNGFA Competitions Department.

To ensure the successful implementation of these competitions, the PNGFA Technical Department is working closely with the Competitions Department to organize and promote beach soccer and futsal tournaments across the country.

These initiatives aim to provide more opportunities for soccer enthusiasts to participate and showcase their skills.