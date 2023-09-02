PNG Pepes training camp

Twenty-four players’ were trialed out to get selected for the 15 spots to represent PNG in the upcoming Singapore Series and Pacific Games.

With an aim of making a successful tour in the forthcoming international meets, the PNG Pepes selectors; Pepes Head Coach, Annie Iamo, Assistance Coach, Helen Edwards and Julienne Leka-Maliaki are aiming to pick the best team.

Pepes Head Coach, Annie Iamo, said the selection panel is considering all aspect of players; including their, fitness, ball passing and handling skills to make sure the best 15 athletes are picked to represent PNG in the upcoming events.

This training camp is the last of three training camps. Two camps were held in July with one being held in Australia and the other in PNG.

Lyneth Maha, the executive officer of Netball PNG said, the selectors are picking the team so at the end of the camp today, the team will be announced.

The team will be announced at the conclusion of this training camp; and the selectors are confident that the team they pick can produce positive results.