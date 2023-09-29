Panthers face Knights in Kokopo league finals

Panthers have been the form team this year, with an average winning margin of 20-plus. Majority of their players dominated Kokopo marlins in the recent confederate trials. It is expected that all their big guns will be taking the field on Saturday, against an unknown Knight’s outfit.

Again Panthers have been consistent throughout the season with core of their playing group coming out of the Gurias development program.

KBC Knights are a newly formed club, mainly made up of students from the Kokopo Business colleague. They have picked up momentum towards the back end of the season and are ready for the challenge. They are coached by former Guria Oscar Tonga who’s done well to build up the new club this year.

While Panthers would start as favorites, Knights with the underdog tag are capable of causing an upset on Saturday.

The first final in the U20 sees Panthers meet Knights at 10.30am. Women’s final Panthers vs Knights is at 12pm.

The main event that is the A Grade Grand Final between Rabaul Panthers and KBC Knights is scheduled to kickoff at 1.30pm with the official presentation to follow. Agmark General Manager and sponsor Steven Nightingale, will give the keynote address.