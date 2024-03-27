Panguna Mine Legacy Impact Assessment almost complete

Country Manager of Rio Tinto Andrew Copper revealed this to Prime Minister James Marape in a meeting with him yesterday in Port Moresby.

The meeting saw the attendance of Rio Tinto PNG Country Director Andrew Cooper, along with Deputy Country Director Cornelius Soagai.

During the meeting, Mr. Cooper updated the Prime Minister on the progress of the Panguna Mine Legacy Impact Assessment, initiated by an agreement between Rio Tinto and representatives of the Bougainville community members through the Human Rights Law Centre.

This process began following several months of dialogue facilitated by the Australian Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) National Contact Point (AusNCP), aimed at identifying and understanding the environmental and human rights impacts since the mine's closure in 1989.

““The Legacy Impact Assessment for Panguna is progressing well, with a final public report expected later in the year,” Mr. Cooper stated.

Tetra Tech Coffey Ltd, a global consulting firm, has been tasked with completing Phase 1 of the independent assessment.

Prime Minister James Marape extended his gratitude towards Rio Tinto for its diligent efforts in conducting an effective legacy impact assessment and establishing a fund for the Panguna mine and its affected communities.

He assured full support for Rio Tinto's efforts in impact assessment, establishing a benefit fund, and the full transfer of BCL shares to the Bougainville Government and its people.

Marape reaffirmed his government's commitment to securing greater benefits for PNG landowners from major resource projects, emphasising the importance of ensuring that the people of Bougainville receive fair resource benefits in line with their autonomy status.

Additionally, Mr. Cooper briefed Prime Minister Marape on ongoing exploration activities by Rio Tinto in PNG, indicating potential future investments in regions like Manus.