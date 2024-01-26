Padio recognised for achievements

Having represented Papua New Guinea at both the under-20 and senior levels, Padio's journey began with the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, marking the country's debut in a FIFA tournament.

Padio's prowess extended to the senior team, making her international debut in a remarkable 5–0 victory against Samoa during the 2018 OFC Women's Nations Cup.

Notably, she emerged as the top goal-scorer in the Pacific Games in Apia 2019 and Honiara 2023, showcasing her skill with 9 and 11 goals respectively.

In recognition of her outstanding achievements, West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel presented Padio with a K5000 cheque.

Currently, the soccer sensation continues to make waves as a key player for Hekari United FC since 2023, further solidifying her status as a notable figure in Papua New Guinea's football landscape.