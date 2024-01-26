 

Padio recognised for achievements

13:14, January 26, 2024
Renowned as the West New Britain Provincial Government has recognized the PNG Soccer Queen, Ramona Padio's exceptional contributions to football.

Having represented Papua New Guinea at both the under-20 and senior levels, Padio's journey began with the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, marking the country's debut in a FIFA tournament.

Padio's prowess extended to the senior team, making her international debut in a remarkable 5–0 victory against Samoa during the 2018 OFC Women's Nations Cup. 

Notably, she emerged as the top goal-scorer in the Pacific Games in Apia 2019 and Honiara 2023, showcasing her skill with 9 and 11 goals respectively.

In recognition of her outstanding achievements, West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel presented Padio with a K5000 cheque. 

Currently, the soccer sensation continues to make waves as a key player for Hekari United FC since 2023, further solidifying her status as a notable figure in Papua New Guinea's football landscape.

