Orchids fall short

The AROB boys shocked some of the higher profile teams from the Moresby and Lae to take out their inaugural title last year.

Being first timers at Sportstok 7s tournament last year, no one gave them a chance of making the semis, let alone making the grand final.

Led by former East New Britain maestro Eric Kaiat, Black Orchids took on CRU marquee team Moni Plus Nova in the epic battle for the silverware.

Orchids, though short on big game experience, displayed a natural flair with some fine touches and speed to upset their more fancied opponents, in the end taking out the Cup at 17-10.

Coming back to defend the cup this year without injury, Captain Eric Kaiat has been a challenge for the boys.

According to coach Tsibom Semoso, this year’s preparation hasn’t been ideal due to lack of lead up competition to get the boys match-fit before travelling to Port Moresby.

He said they only had 3 weeks to get the team organized, and trusted that the boys experience and fitness would take them through. However, it was not good enough in the end.

After this year tournament, they plan to go back home and revive the annual 7s Rugby community festival which is run in circuits at various constituencies, to identify new talent and recruit them into black orchids.

Semoso said their next target is the Super series in Lae and Rabaul. Sportstok 7s is also on their radar again for 2024.