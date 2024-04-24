NRL: Warriors sign Jett Cleary, younger brother of Panthers star Nathan

Nineteen-year-old Jett has transferred from the Penrith Panthers, where Ivan is a three-time premiership winner alongside elder son Nathan.

The youngest Cleary was born in Auckland when his father was in his first year as assistant coach of the Warriors. Jett played for St Dominic's College in Penrith and the Panthers' development teams in the Harold Matthews Cup (under-17) and the SG Ball Cup (under-19).

"It's an exciting time for us to be able to bring a player of Jett's quality into our pathways system from next season," said Warriors chief executive Cameron George.

"The Cleary family has the strongest links with our club through Ivan's time with us and it's a special thrill to sign Jett and have the Cleary name back with us."

Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden said that Jett "has a big future in front of him".

"We're excited to give him the chance to develop in our system. While he was only young when he left New Zealand to go back to Australia, Jett has the benefit of strong family ties with the club and with Auckland as well.

"He brings wonderful pedigree with him as well as a great understanding of the game after coming through Penrith's fantastic pathways."

The announcement comes hot off the news that Shaun Johnson's plans for next year are yet to be finalised. The Warriors have quite a bit of depth in the halves, with Johnson, Te Maire Martin, Chanel Harris-Tavita and the injured Luke Metcalf.

Cleary can logically be seen as a long-term project to replace Johnson, with the 2023 Dally M Medal runner up signed until the end of the season, but yet to sign a contract extension with the club.

It is the second big transfer move from the Panthers in a week for the Warriors, who announced that James Fisher-Harris will be moving to Mt Smart next season.

The Warriors take on the Gold Coast Titans on Thursday for their first home Anzac Day game since 2015.

Original article by rnz