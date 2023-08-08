Nandex’s selfless act

The kickboxers are travelling to Miami, Florida, United States of America to participate in an international championship challenge, and need enough extra funds to make the trip.

At the PNG Kickboxing Federation corporate dinner held on Thursday, 3rd of August 2023, at the Dynasty Restaurant in Port Moresby, the retired PNG kickboxer, Nandex, ‘The Head Hunter’, auctioned the International Light Heavy Weight Tile Belt.

The Belt has been in his possession for more than 15 years after he won it in Australia at his first World Championship. Before Auctioning the Belt, Nandex made a few remarks saying that this Belt means a lot to him.

Regardless of holding great significance in his life as a former Kickboxer, Stanley The Head Hunter said, he had to auction the Belt so that he can raise funds to bring the fighter to showcase their skills and talents in the international arena in America.

Nandex said he auctioned his belt because he wants to invest in young men and women and bring up another Head Hunter like him that can carry the flag of PNG with Pride on the international stage. Nandex is proud to have contributed his Kickboxing Belt for the greater cause.

“If you buy a Belt like this, let’s say, it will cost you about K5000 or K7000. But if you win it in the Ring, you don’t sell it. But I have to do it because I love these fighters and I want to raise another Head Hunter, therefore auctioned the Belt.”

The Kickboxing Belt was auctioned for K20,000. The bid for the Belt between PNG Sports Foundation and National Capital District kept pushing the price up until the PNG Sports Foundation won the bid at K50,000.

Following the successful bid by PNG Sports Foundation, Nandex thanked both organizations for bidding. He said before auctioning the Belt, he was afraid the Belt would go to some corporate entities but he is pleased its stays within the sports ‘Family’.

Meantime, Female Kickboxing League President, Lyn Pokam, praised Nandex for showing his heart for the sport.

“If everyone can contribute in one way or another in supporting the youths in a meaningful way, the youths can change and surely the society can change and prosper,” she said.

Governor for NCD, Powes Parkop, who was one of the guest speakers at the corporate dinner, also thanked Nandex for his selfless act and a kind gesture to sacrifice one of his valuable assets to send the Kickboxers abroad.

Parkop said Nandex is a champion and will always be a champion.

Nandex will be taking the team to the U.S. as President of PNG Kickboxing Federation and Coach of Team PNG. The Fight commences on August 12th, 2023.