Marshall set to land another big-name recruitment coup

The Wests Tigers are set to announce another big signing in the coming days, with Storm centre Justin Olam reportedly agreeing on a deal with the reigning wooden spooners.

The Tigers got their main off-season target in Jarome Luai on a five-year deal from 2025, and according to The Daily Telegraph, Olam will also be heading to Concord.

It is being reported that Olam only needs to pass a fitness test in the coming days and he’ll be a Tiger immediately, with the Storm willing to accommodate the PNG international’s move and release him from his contract three years early.

Having fallen out of favour at the Storm, Olam has been linked with the Tigers for quite some time now.

The other name that has been in the discussions of an Olam-to-Tigers swap is emerging forward Shaun Blore, who last month reportedly agreed to a deal with the Storm from 2025.

It is expected that the Tigers will allow Blore to head to the Storm immediately in what will essentially be a straight swap for Olam.

The Tigers move gives Olam a chance for a fresh start at another club, given he was in and out of the Storm side last season and spent time in the Queensland Cup.

At his best, the 30-year-old Olam would add plenty of punch to a Tigers backline in dire need of some spark in attack.

Story first published on The Herald Sun

