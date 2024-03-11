LAMA SCORES HAT-TRICK ON DEBUT

Lama contributes to Hunters first win in Round 1 of the 2024 QRL Hostplus Cup season in Port Moresby on Saturday.

Fellow debutant Weiyah Koi also scored in the second half after coming off the bench. The win marks a promising start for new Hunters Coach Paul Aiton, who commended his full 17 for staying in the grind despite a late surge from the Seagulls.

Both teams were guilty of a comedy of errors earlier in the opening exchanges while they settled into their nerves before the points started coming.

But it was Mendi Muruks gun centre and Hunters recruit Lama who opened the scoring from a barnstorming run to the Seagulls line, for the first of his hatrick, in the 21st minute.

Hunters did well to maintain possession and from the next wave of attack, veteran winger Brandon Nima scored from a beautiful left-edge attacking move to put the Hunters ahead 8-6, after the Seagulls had scored earlier.

From a quick restart the Hunters elusive fullback Sanny Wabo using fancy footwork and explosive speed, again proved too quick for the visitors putting the Hunters further in front 12-6, before the Seagulls got one back courtesy of crafty playmaker and captain Bryce Donovan to close out the first half in Hunters favour 12-10

Hunters scoring form continued in the second half with Lama picking up a double, while Koi and Hunters prodigal son, Jordan Pat scored as well.

Seagulls not to be outdone counted a comeback in the final quarter with backrower Joshua Stucky scoring in double fashion to reduce the deficit to 22-36 but that’s all she wrote.

The Hunters held on until full-time.